Tree-Planting Action Underway In Tartar Within Year Of Solidarity For Green World
10/20/2024 7:08:20 AM
Within the framework of the "Year of Solidarity for the Green
World", the next tree-planting action was held in the Tartar
district.
During the tree-planting action, cleaning works were carried out
on the section of the Barda-Aghdam highway passing through Poladli
village, and 200 Eldar pines were planted. Newly planted trees were
watered and agrotechnically cared for.
A total of 11,000 different types of trees are planned to be
planted on the sides of the Barda-Aghdam highway within ten
days.
