Tree-Planting Action Underway In Tartar Within Year Of Solidarity For Green World

10/20/2024 7:08:20 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Within the framework of the "Year of Solidarity for the Green World", the next tree-planting action was held in the Tartar district.

During the tree-planting action, cleaning works were carried out on the section of the Barda-Aghdam highway passing through Poladli village, and 200 Eldar pines were planted. Newly planted trees were watered and agrotechnically cared for.

A total of 11,000 different types of trees are planned to be planted on the sides of the Barda-Aghdam highway within ten days.

MENAFN20102024000195011045ID1108799257


AzerNews

