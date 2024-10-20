National Cross-Country Championship Held In Goygol
With the organizational support of the Ministry of Youth and
Sports and the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation, the autumn national
cross-country championship was held in the Goygol district,
Azernews reports.
The President of the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation, Javid
Gurbanov, speaking at the opening ceremony of the championship,
pointed out that the development of sports in our country is one of
the priority directions of state policy. It was emphasized that
national and international athletics competitions are successfully
organized, high conditions are created for the preparation of our
athletes for prestigious competitions, and important steps are
being taken in the direction of discovering new talents and
expanding the geography of athletics.
Elvin Pashayev, the head of Goygol District Executive Power,
drew attention to the fact that the holding of prestigious
competitions in the regions serves the mass of sports. He said that
the work done to further increase the interest of the young
generation in this field is worthy of appreciation.
Other speakers also wished success to the athletes.
Athletes were allowed to prepare for the competition in the
atmosphere of national music.
The autumn national cross-country championship, in which 14
teams from different regions of the country participated, was held
in the vicinity of the Goygol Olympic Sports Complex. Athletes
competed in 8 distances, the shortest being 1 kilometer and the
longest being 10 kilometers. Those who covered the designated
distance in the shortest time on the uneven terrain and the first 3
places were awarded medals, diplomas, and gifts. The winners will
represent Azerbaijan in international competitions.
