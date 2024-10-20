Media reports Obamas plan on joining campaign trail with Harris

(MENAFN) Barack and Michelle are set to join U.S. presidential candidate Kamala Harris on the campaign trail in crucial swing states, with appearances planned in Georgia and Michigan next week. According to reports from the Associated Press, Harris will campaign alongside the former president in Georgia on October 24 and with Michelle Obama in Michigan on October 26. The announcement was made by a senior official from Harris's campaign who requested anonymity.



Current polling indicates a tight race between Harris and her opponent, Donald Trump, at the national level. currently leads Harris in Georgia by a margin of 52 percent to 45 percent, while Harris holds a slight edge in Michigan with 47 percent compared to Trump’s 45 percent. The presence of the Obamas, who remain highly popular among Democratic supporters, could significantly bolster Harris's chances in these key battleground states where the margins are narrow.



The former president has already made campaign appearances for Harris in Pittsburgh and is scheduled to continue his efforts in other critical states, including Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, and Michigan. Notably, this will mark Michelle Obama’s first campaign appearance of the election cycle.



Kamala Harris, who supported Barack Obama’s successful 2008 presidential campaign while serving as the district attorney of San Francisco, has deep ties to the former administration. Reports suggest that Barack Obama played a role in advising President Joe Biden to exit the race following a difficult debate performance against Trump in June. Biden, who served as vice president under Obama from 2009 to 2017, is also expected to be a pivotal figure in the campaign.



Recent media coverage, including a report from the New York Post, suggested that Biden and Obama had a private conversation during a memorial service in Washington, where they reportedly discussed concerns about Harris's strength as a candidate compared to Biden.



As the campaign intensifies, the involvement of the Obamas is seen as a strategic move to energize the Democratic base and improve Harris's standing in pivotal states ahead of the election. Their historical significance and popularity could prove vital in shaping the narrative as the election approaches.

