Millions of Cubans grapple with power outages after failure at main power plants

(MENAFN) Millions of Cubans are currently grappling with significant power outages, following a prolonged failure at the island's main power plants. The Antonio Guiteras Power Plant in Matanzas experienced a malfunction on Friday, resulting in widespread blackouts across the nation. Although authorities have begun to restore electricity in some areas, including the capital city of Havana, approximately 80 percent of the country remains without power. In certain regions, residents have endured outages lasting over 30 hours, exacerbating the challenges faced by communities already struggling with unreliable supply.



Social media has been abuzz with images depicting the José Martí International Airport in Havana enveloped in darkness, highlighting the extent of the crisis. In response to the situation, energy officials convened under President Miguel Diaz-Canel's leadership to assess the outages and formulate plans for addressing the ongoing challenges. Cuba has a long history of electricity shortages, primarily attributed to outdated power plants that have suffered from inadequate maintenance. Many of these facilities were constructed over 40 years ago during the Soviet era, further complicating efforts to ensure reliable energy for the population.



The Ministry of Energy and Mines has reported that Cuba consumes around 8 million tons of fuel annually, but only 3 million tons are sourced from domestic production. Economic embargoes have forced the country to rely heavily on energy imports from Venezuela, Russia, and Mexico, making the situation even more precarious. In recent years, the Cuban government has taken steps to address these energy shortages by leasing floating power plants, aiming to bolster production capacity and mitigate the impact of outages on the populace.



President Diaz-Canel took to social media platform X to assure citizens that efforts to resolve the electricity shortages would continue without pause until the situation improves. As the government grapples with the urgent need for sustainable energy solutions, the ongoing outages serve as a stark reminder of the challenges facing Cuba's aging infrastructure and its dependence on foreign energy sources.

