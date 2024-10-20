Moldova Holds Presidential Elections Alongside EU Membership Referendum
Date
10/20/2024
Moldova has kicked off its presidential election, alongside a
referendum on European Union membership, Azernews
reports.
Polls opened on Sunday morning with nearly 2,000 stations
available, according to the Central Electoral Commission. Eleven
candidates are vying for the presidency, with current leader Maia
Sandu leading in the polls. Sandu's main rival is former Prosecutor
General Alexandru Stoianoglo, who opposes her policies and supports
rebuilding ties with Russia.
The referendum will decide whether Moldova's constitution will
cement the country's path toward Europe.
