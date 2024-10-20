Moldova Holds Presidential Elections Alongside EU Membership Referendum

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Moldova has kicked off its presidential election, alongside a referendum on European Union membership, Azernews reports.

Polls opened on Sunday morning with nearly 2,000 stations available, according to the Central Electoral Commission. Eleven candidates are vying for the presidency, with current leader Maia Sandu leading in the polls. Sandu's main rival is former Prosecutor General Alexandru Stoianoglo, who opposes her policies and supports rebuilding ties with Russia.

The will decide whether Moldova's will cement the country's path toward Europe.