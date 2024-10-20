Iran’s commodity export from Alborz province climbs by 30 percent

(MENAFN) The volume of non-oil exports from Alborz province in Iran has surged by 30 percent in the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-September 21) compared to the same period last year, according to provincial officials. Mohammad Ansari, the director-general of the province’s Industry, Mining, and Trade Department, noted that the primary export destinations for Alborz's non-oil commodities during this period included the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Turkey, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Somalia, Kenya, Pakistan, Libya, and Germany.



Mojtaba Abdollahi, the governor-general of Alborz province, reported that the total value of non-oil exports from the region exceeded USD1 billion in the previous Iranian calendar year (1402), which ended on March 19. This reflects a growing trend in non-oil exports, aligning with broader national statistics. The head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Mohammad Rezvanifar, indicated that Iran's overall non-oil exports rose by 6.5 percent in the first half of the current year compared to the previous year, totaling 70 million tons valued at USD25.8 billion.



Additionally, Rezvanifar highlighted that during this period, Iran exported USD23.2 billion worth of oil and USD600 million in technical and engineering services, bringing the total exports to USD49.6 billion. Imports reached USD32.6 billion, including USD2.5 billion in gold bullion. The overall trade exchange for the first half of the year was USD82.2 billion, resulting in a negative trade balance of USD6.8 billion for non-oil and technical and engineering services, but a positive balance of USD17 billion when including oil and engineering services.



The average value per ton of exported goods saw a three percent increase, reaching USD366 in the first six months of this year. Major export destinations for Iranian goods included China (USD7.2 billion), Iraq (USD5.2 billion), the United Arab Emirates (USD3.4 billion), Turkey (USD2.4 billion), Afghanistan (USD1.1 billion), Pakistan (USD1.0 billion), and India (USD900 million).

