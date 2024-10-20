Six More Indigo Flights Receive Fresh Bomb Threats Amid Series Of Hoaxes

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Multiple IndiGo flights received fresh bomb threats on Sunday, October 20, amid a spate of hoaxes. IndiGo released a series of press statement sharing details of the bomb threat received by the flights.

In one of their posts on X, IndiGo said, "We are cognisant of a situation involving flight 6E 58 operating from Jeddah to Mumbai. The safety and security of our and crew is our highest priority and we are working closely with the relevant authorities and taking all necessary precautions as per the guidelines."

Other IndiGo flights that received threats were flight 6E 87 operating from Kozhikode to Dammam, flight 6E 11 operating from Delhi to Istanbul, flight 6E 17 operating from Mumbai to Istanbul, flight 6E 133 operating from Pune to Jodhpur and flight 6E 112 operating from Goa to Ahmedabad.

Bomb threats

Earlier on Saturday, more than 30 flights operated by Indian airlines received bomb threats, sending security agencies into a tizzy and causing hardships to hundreds of passengers as well as staff at airports. Flights of Air India, Vistara, IndiGo, Akasa Air, SpiceJet, Star Air, and Alliance Air received bomb threats on Saturday, sources told news agency PTI.

The sources said more than 30 flights received bomb threats mostly through social media since Saturday morning. In at least one of the flights, a note was found in the lavatory saying there was a bomb in the flight. The handle on X, through which some of the bomb threats to flights were issued, has been deactivated.

So far this week, more than 70 domestic and international flights of Indian airlines have received bomb threats, with most of them turning out to be hoaxes. As many as six flights of Vistara, five each of IndiGo and Akasa Air received security threats, according to the airlines.

In the wake of the bomb threats, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) held a meeting with CEOs and representatives of airlines in Delhi on Saturday. Meanwhile, the civil aviation ministry plans to put in place strict norms to prevent incidents of hoax bomb threats to airlines, including placing the perpetrators in the no-fly list, PTI reported.