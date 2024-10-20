عربي


Georgian Foreign Travelers Arrive In Shusha

10/20/2024 3:09:07 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The second group of Georgian travelers arrived in Shusha.

The members of the delegation are expected to visit the sights of Shusha and get acquainted with the restoration and construction works carried out in the city.

Tourists will especially visit Natavan Palace, "Khan Gizi" spring and Shahbulag, as well as Molla Panah Vagif's mausoleum and Cidir Plain.

It should be noted that three groups of travelers from Georgia came to Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur. The purpose of the trip is to get acquainted with the construction and restoration works carried out in the region.

The tourists' visit to the liberated territories will end on October 22.

AzerNews

