Georgian Foreign Travelers Arrive In Shusha
10/20/2024 3:09:07 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The second group of Georgian travelers arrived in Shusha.
The members of the delegation are expected to visit the sights
of Shusha and get acquainted with the restoration and construction
works carried out in the city.
Tourists will especially visit Natavan Palace, "Khan Gizi"
spring and Shahbulag, as well as Molla Panah Vagif's mausoleum and
Cidir Plain.
It should be noted that three groups of travelers from Georgia
came to Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur. The purpose of the trip is
to get acquainted with the construction and restoration works
carried out in the region.
The tourists' visit to the liberated territories will end on
October 22.
