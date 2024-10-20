Hope Kashmir Marathon Becomes One Of Top Events In World: CM Omar
Date
10/20/2024 3:12:20 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who ran a half marathon on Sunday, expressed hope that the Kashmir Marathon would become one of the top athletic events in the world in the coming years.
“I am thankful to the people of Srinagar for the way they came out to encourage the runners. I hope that the Kashmir Marathon becomes one of the top events in the world,” Abdullah told reporters here.
ADVERTISEMENT
The chief minister thanked the organisers and other stakeholders associated with the first-ever international marathon in Kashmir for putting up“such a good show”.
ADVERTISEMENT
“I congratulate everyone who competed in the event. I did not know I would be able to run 21 kilometres as the longest I have run earlier has been 12 or 13 kilometres. But I think running with other athletes pushed me to complete the run,” he added.
Earlier, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, who was with Abdullah at the flagging off ceremony, also expressed similar views on the event.
Read Also
Over 2,000 Athletes Take Part Kashmir's First International Marathon
Kashmir Marathon: Traffic Police Issues Advisory
“This is going to be one of the most participated marathons in the world. Where else can you get to run 42 kilometres in a paradise!” Shetty said.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN20102024000215011059ID1108798892
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.