Hope Kashmir Marathon Becomes One Of Top Events In World: CM Omar

“I am thankful to the people of Srinagar for the way they came out to encourage the runners. I hope that the Kashmir Marathon becomes one of the top events in the world,” Abdullah told reporters here.

The chief minister thanked the organisers and other stakeholders associated with the first-ever international marathon in Kashmir for putting up“such a good show”.

“I congratulate everyone who competed in the event. I did not know I would be able to run 21 kilometres as the longest I have run earlier has been 12 or 13 kilometres. But I think running with other athletes pushed me to complete the run,” he added.

Earlier, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, who was with Abdullah at the flagging off ceremony, also expressed similar views on the event.

“This is going to be one of the most participated marathons in the world. Where else can you get to run 42 kilometres in a paradise!” Shetty said.

