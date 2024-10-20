Russia raises fertilizer output to meet global demands

(MENAFN) Fertilizer plays a vital role in global agriculture, essential for sustaining the world’s growing population, and Russia stands out as one of the largest producers of mineral fertilizers. According to data from the Russian Federal State Statistics Service, the country exported USD18.7 billion worth of fertilizers in 2022, positioning itself as the world's leading exporter for that year.

Major markets for Russian fertilizers include Brazil, which accounted for USD5.31 billion, followed by India at USD2.73 billion, the United States at USD1.95 billion, China at USD910 million, and Indonesia at USD699 million. Notably, during the 2021-2022 period, exports to India surged by more than six times, highlighting the growing demand for Russian products in international markets. Furthermore, in the first seven months of the current year, Russia has increased its fertilizer output by 13 percent, as reported by the Russian news agency TASS.



Vladimir Karpov, head of the production service at PhosAgro, explained to Anadolu that the production of Russian fertilizers begins with the extraction of ore, specifically apatite-nepheline, from the Khibiny Mountains. This mountain range, located on the Kola Peninsula near Russia’s border with Finland, is rich in phosphorus and is free from harmful impurities, making it an ideal source for high-quality, environmentally safe fertilizers. At a specially designed facility, the ore is processed to separate it into apatite and nepheline concentrates. The apatite concentrate is then powdered and sent for further processing, where it interacts with other ingredients to produce various types of phosphorus fertilizers.



PhosAgro operates three production sites across Russia, located in the cities of Cherepovets, Volkhov, and Balakovo, each with unique features and product offerings. In Cherepovets, the facility produces an impressive array of 52 fertilizer brands, including innovative liquid fertilizers that can be applied directly to the soil without needing dilution with water. The Volkhov plant specializes not only in phosphorus-containing fertilizers but also in those based on potassium and sodium. Meanwhile, the Balakovo site diversifies its production by including animal feed additives alongside fertilizers, further enhancing the company’s contribution to agricultural inputs.



Svetlana Zlobina, who heads PhosAgro’s interactive educational center, Green Planet, provided insights into the historical development of Russia's fertilizer industry. This journey began in the 19th century, inspired by the concepts of German scientist Justus von Liebig, and it gained traction with the establishment of the first agricultural school in Cherepovets. This foundation paved the way for the growth and evolution of the fertilizer sector in Russia, ultimately positioning the country as a leader in global fertilizer production today.

