Georgia's Zourabichvili Joins European March On Tbilisi Streets

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Salome Zourabichvili promised to join the participants of the“Georgia chooses European Union” rally planned for October 20 in Tbilisi, exactly one week before the crucial Parliamentary elections. She told Georgians“not to be afraid” of intimidation and threats, to join the march and vote on October 26.

During a briefing at the Orbeliani Palace, President Zourabichvili said that she was very happy and hopeful that“all will be well” because the unity that is“necessary to return to Europe exists in this country” and because the four main opposition political forces“are committed to the Georgian Charter” –“to the road map that should lead us back to Europe”.

President Zourabichvili said:“I am therefore confident that many of you will be present tomorrow [at the rally]. She added:“It is imperative that people peacefully express their will for the country to protect its European future.”

She added:“We will bid farewell to one-party rule, to polarization, to hatred. There is no alternative to this path – the path of development, peace, education; the path that will unite us all”.

“I know that a lot of people will take to streets tomorrow” and said she knows many are subjected to threats, pressure, and attempts to make them believe that the elections will be rigged. “You shouldn't be afraid of anything, we are on the right path, we will reach our goal peacefully, through peaceful election,” Zourabichvili said a day before the protest.

To recall, the peaceful“Georgia chooses EU” march is scheduled to take place today at 17:00 Tbilisi time, with people gathering at five different locations in Tbilisi and marching to Freedom Square, where a concert with the participation of popular Georgian music bands is planned for 19:00.