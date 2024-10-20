Karwa Chauth 2024: Moonrise, Sighting And Puja Muhurat Timings All You Need To Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Karwa Chauth 2024: The auspicious Hindu festival which is celebrated with pomp and vigour is a special occasion for married women, who observe fast on this day for the long lives of their husbands. This year the festival is being celebrated in October 20, Sunday, as per Drik Panchang.

Karwa Chauth also known as Karaka Chaturthi is celebrated during the Chaturthi of Krishna Paksha in Kartik month, according to the Purnimanta calendar. Celebrations are widespread especially in north Indian states like Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan.



Married women observe a nirjal vrat , that is fast without water, seeking divine blessings for their husband's long life and prosperity.

The Karaka Chaturthi Tithi began at 6:46 am on October 20 and will conclude at 4:16 am on October 21. Karwa Chauth puja muhurat spans 1 hour and 16 minutes duration and will hence commence at 5:46 pm and end by 7:02 pm. Meanwhile, the moonrise on Karwa Chauth is slated to occur at 7:54 pm. However, timings differ from city to city. Given below are city-wise moonrise timings for major cities across India on Karwa Chauth 2024, according to timeanddate:

Delhi: 19:54 pm

Greater Noida: 19:53 pm

Kanpur: 19:47 pm

Dehradun: 19:46 pm

Jaipur: 20:05 pm

Ahmedabad: 20:28 pm

Kolkata: 19:24 pm

Mumbai: 20:37

Bengaluru: 20:32 pm

Chennai: 20:20 pm

Hyderabad: 20:18 pm

The Karwa Chauth fast begins at dawn and is preceded by a feast known as sargi which is typically prepared by mothers-in-law for their daughters-in-law. Women observe fast during the day and abstaining from consuming food and water. It concludes with a puja in the evening following moon sighting. Married women dress up for the occasion and recite the legendary tales of Veeravati, Karwa, and Savitri. As per rituals, husbands feed their wives and symbolically break their fast.