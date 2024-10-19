New Sugarcane Seeds To Boost Gur And Sugar Production In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Says Mardan Research Institute

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) MARDAN: The Sugarcane Research Institute (SCRI) in Mardan has introduced new varieties of sugarcane seeds, claiming they will significantly increase the production of gur (jaggery) and sugar this year. The shift to these new seeds has already started yielding results in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where traditional gur extraction methods are commonly used.

Farmers who have adopted the new sugarcane seeds report higher gur yields compared to those using older seeds. Those relying on outdated seeds have seen a noticeable drop in their production this season.

According to SCRI, the newly introduced sugarcane seeds, such as "Mardan 2005," "Israr Shaheed 2017," "Abdul Qayyum 2017," "Gul Rehman 2021," and "Mardan 2021," have been developed to resist the effects of environmental changes and crop diseases. Director of SCRI Mardan, Syed Asghar Ali, explained, "These new seeds not only enhance production but are also resistant to climate changes and pest attacks. As agricultural lands continue to shrink, farmers must adopt these new varieties to meet the demand for gur and sugar."

He further emphasized that SCRI offers these improved seeds at subsidized rates to encourage farmers to make the switch. "Farmers can register with the institute in Mardan to obtain these seeds, and we highly recommend them for better yields," he added.

However, not all farmers have made the transition. Noor Hassan, a farmer from Charsadda, continues to use the old "77/400" variety of sugarcane. As he harvests his crop, he expresses concerns about a potential drop in yield. "I planted the 77 variety, but I'm unsure how much my production will decrease. My relatives who switched to the new seeds are already seeing better yields, and I regret not following suit," said Hassan. He also pointed out that high fertilizer costs have further impacted his output. "If the government lowers fertilizer prices, we could use the recommended 10 bags per acre. But for now, we only used five."

With SCRI's new seeds showing promising results, experts believe that this could be a turning point for sugarcane production in the region, offering a sustainable solution to meet rising demand amid environmental challenges.