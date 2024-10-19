PISQ And British Council Renew Partnership Agreement

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Pakistan International School Qatar (PISQ) has hosted a momentous ceremony to mark the re-signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the British Council.

This renewed partnership further cements the relationship between the two institutions, which began when PISQ became an IELTS testing centre in 2023.

The event was graced by the presence of Arsalan Khan Tanoli, Community Welfare Attaché from the Pakistan Embassy, who extended his support for the collaboration between PISQ and the British Council. The school also welcomed Dr. Waseem Kotoub, Country Director for the British Council, a distinguished leader who has been instrumental in fostering cultural and educational ties between Qatar and the UK for over 13 years. His dedication to promoting educational exchange was highlighted during the ceremony.

The re-signing of the MoU signifies a deepened commitment between PISQ and the British Council, with the continuation of vital services for students and the Pakistani community in Qatar. Under this agreement, PISQ will continue to support the British Council by hosting both on-paper and computer-based IELTS tests. Additionally, the British Council will provide ongoing support to PISQ with nearly 90 free slots for IELTS practice tests, along with study materials and on-campus IELTS registration for students.

In his address, Dr. Kotoub emphasized the importance of international collaboration and the mutual benefits of cultural exchange. Mr. Nimrod D'Silva, Accounts Relationship Manager at the British Council, was also recognized for his pivotal role in strengthening the bond between the two institutions.

The event concluded with the official signing of the MoU by Arsalan Khan, Dr. Waseem Kotoub, and PISQ Principal Syed Asif Ali Shah. This partnership will continue to empower students, providing them with valuable opportunities to achieve their academic and professional goals through IELTS.