Russians Intensify Filtration Measures Among Teenagers In TOT

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the Russian invaders have intensified filtration measures among teenagers under the pretext of 'preventing crime'.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Center for National Resistance .

"Under the pretext of restoring law and order and preventing crime among children and adolescents, filtration measures have intensified in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This year alone, Russians registered 263 minors in the Donetsk region. Among them are 16 people who are considered“extremists.” These are primarily children with pro-Ukrainian views. Such Ukrainians are sent for compulsory examination or even treatment in psychiatric institutions," the report states.

It is noted that the invaders are also conducting systematic filtration measures to oust the population of "non-Russian nationality." In particular, the representatives of the Russian Armed Forces and occupation administrations are conducting inspections of the apartments of individuals who have been banned from entering the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Additionally, the report states that Russians continue not only to expel pro-Ukrainian patriots from the occupied territories but also to harshly persecute them.

As reported earlier, Russians are planning to conduct an inventory of all 'abandoned' property in Luhansk region.