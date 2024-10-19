Doctors Without Borders Resumes Activities In The Darien

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) As of October 2, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) resumed its activities at the Migrant Reception Station in Lajas Blancas, in the province of Darien, Panama. This follows the approval by the authorities of a three-month medical tour to provide assistance to migrants crossing the jungle, as well as to the local population affected by this crisis.



The medical care provided includes cases of diabetes, hypertension, epilepsy, prenatal care, provision of contraceptive methods, as well as cases of sexual violence.

Since 2021, MSF has witnessed the multiple risks faced by people who decide to cross the Darien jungle, the natural border between Colombia and Panama, on their way to the United States and Canada, and the impact this has had on the local population.

Some 260,000 migrants have crossed the Darien River so far this year, according to the latest figures published by Migration Panama.

“This new collaboration allows access to health services for populations in extreme need. That is why we welcome the decision. We advocate continuing to work closely with the Ministry of Health of Panama to provide comprehensive medical care to migrants crossing the jungle, and to the local population in this area,” says Estrella. The MSF team in Darién is made up of medical, nursing, mental health and social work personnel.

Beyond Darien, our teams carry out medical and humanitarian activities to assist people on the move in different parts of the continent, such as Central America and Mexico. They are also constantly adapting to a changing migration route. Until the end of September 2024, Doctors Without Borders is also supporting an intervention to care for migrants in Costa Rica.