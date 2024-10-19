Kamala Harris Turns 60: A Look At The Top 15 Highlights Of Her Key Initiatives And Achievements

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kamala Harris , US Vice President, celebrates her 60th birthday on October 20, 2024. And, she marks his milestone moment, she stands at a critical juncture in her career, poised to potentially become the first female President of the United States of America. Her journey through public service has been marked by a series of achievements.

From her tenure as the District Attorney of San Francisco, where she launched initiatives to address hate crimes and assist marginalized communities, to her role as Attorney General of California, where she advocated for LGBTQ+ rights and criminal justice reform, to her tenure as a Senator, where she fought for immigration reform and affordable healthcare, and now as the historic Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris has consistently made a significant impact on American society.

As Kamala Harris looks toward a potential Presidential run, here is a detailed overview of her key initiatives and achievements during her tenure as District Attorney, Attorney General, Senator, and Vice President.

As San Francisco District Attorney (2004-2011):

Hate Crimes Unit and LGBTQ+ protection: In 2003, Harris established a Hate Crimes Unit dedicated to prosecuting violence against LGBTQ youth in schools. She also led nationwide training for prosecutors to counter gay panic and trans panic defenses, where defendants claimed fear of the victim's gender identity or sexual orientation to justify violence.

Same-Sex Marriage advocacy: In 2004, Harris officiated some of San Francisco's first same-sex marriages, during a historic moment when then-Mayor Gavin Newsom issued marriage licenses to LGBTQ couples. Though later nullified by court order, it marked a historic step toward marriage equality.

Back on Track program: In 2005, Harris launched the "Back on Track" program, providing job training, education, and support to first-time, non-violent drug offenders, aiming to reduce recidivism by helping individuals reintegrate into society.

| 'I am sorry for..,' Harris blames Trump's failure to pass immigration bill As California Attorney General (2011-2017):

Proposition 8: In 2011, Harris refused to defend California's Proposition 8, a ban on same-sex marriage, when it was challenged in court. She actively advocated for its repeal, successfully submitting a petition to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

LGBTQ+ Rights advocacy: In 2016, Harris joined amicus briefs in support of transgender rights, including access to bathrooms matching gender identity, following North Carolina's discriminatory law against transgender individuals.

Gun Control advocacy: In 2016, Harris supported the enactment of California's "good cause" requirement for concealed carry permits and backed red-flag laws to restrict gun access to those deemed dangerous. She advocated for universal background checks and stricter gun laws throughout her tenure.

As US Senator (2017-2021):

Justice and Opportunity Act: In 2018, Harris co-authored the Justice and Opportunity Act, focusing on criminal justice reform. The bill aimed to reduce racial disparities in sentencing, lower mandatory minimums for non-violent drug offenses, and emphasize rehabilitation over incarceration.

Medicare for All Act: In 2017, Harris was the first senator to co-sponsor Bernie Sanders' Medicare for All Act, which aimed to replace private health insurance with a government-run single-payer system, expanding coverage to all U.S. residents, including undocumented immigrants.

Voting Rights and the For the People Act: In 2017, as a vocal supporter of voting rights, Harris co-sponsored the For the People Act, which sought to expand access to voting and curb voter suppression. She also backed the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, aiming to expand voting access and combat systemic voter suppression, particularly for marginalized communities.

DREAM Act and Immigration Reform: In 2021, Harris co-sponsored the DREAM Act, which would provide a pathway to citizenship for undocumented individuals brought to the U.S. as children. She advocated for comprehensive immigration reform, aiming to protect vulnerable populations and create a humane immigration system.

Gun violence prevention: In 2021, in response to rising gun violence, Harris co-sponsored the Background Check Expansion Act, which aimed to require background checks for all gun sales. She consistently advocated for stricter gun control intervention programs.

American Rescue Plan: In 2021, Harris played a key role in the passage of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan during the COVID-19 pandemic, which provided direct payments to individuals, unemployment benefits, and funding for vaccine distribution. Her casting vote in the Senate was crucial for passing this relief package.

LGBTQ+ Advocacy and Equality Act: In 2019, Harris co-sponsored the Equality Act, aimed at ensuring comprehensive protection against discrimination for LGBTQ+ individuals, and has continuously supported initiatives to promote gender equality and close the gender pay gap.

Central American Strategy: In 2021, Harris announced the Central American Strategy, focusing on addressing the root causes of migration from Central America, by improving economic opportunities, enhancing security.

Red-Flag Laws and Gun Control: In 2024, Harris announced a national resource center to help states implement red-flag laws, which aim to prevent potential gun violence by allowing temporary removal of firearms from individuals deemed a danger to themselves or others.

As the US presidential hopeful Kamala Harris turns 60 and marks this milestone birthday, she steps into a new phase of her journey. With her accomplishments to date, she positions herself as a strong contender, prepared to to become the next leader of the United States.

