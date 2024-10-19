Tripura Rights Body Serves Notice To DGP After Man Dies Due To 'Torture In Police Custody'

(MENAFN- IANS) Agartala, Oct 19 (IANS) The Tripura Human Rights Commission (THRC) has asked the Director General of Amitabh Ranjan to submit an interim report within 15 days on the death of a 34-year-old man, who died at his residence on October 17 allegedly due to injuries sustained from the "torture in police custody", rights body officials said on Saturday.

The 3-member THRC headed by former Tripura High Court Judge Swapan Chandra Das in its order said that the allegations as appeared in the attract the violation of human rights, prima facie, and, therefore, provisional cognizance has been taken in the matter and the Commission is satisfied to direct the DGP to inquire into the matter immediately and to submit an interim report within 15 days.

The issue rocked Tripura since after the family members of victim Badal Tripura, a resident of Kaladepa village in south Tripura, on October 14 lodged a complaint with the police that he was severely tortured during custody at the Manubazar police station on October 13 and the next day, he was released on bail and succumbed to his injuries at his residence on October 17.

A Police officer had said that on charges of theft, the two tribal youths -- Badal Tripura (34) and Chiranjit Tripura (35) -- were arrested on October 13. Both were released the next day on bail.

The official said that five police personnel, including a Sub-Inspector, posted at Manubazar police station, were arrested after a complaint of torture by the deceased's family.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, who also holds the home portfolio, expressed "deep shock" over the incident.

The Chief Minister said in a post on his X handle: "Saddened by the death of Badal Tripura from Kaladepa under Manubazar PS. Following a complaint of wrongdoing by certain officials, the concerned Sub-Inspector and the Constable of Manubazar PS have been suspended."

"Further, instructions have been given for the magisterial enquiry. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family," the Chief Minister stated.

CPI-M leaders led by Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury and a Congress team led by party's Tribal front President Sabda Kumar Jamatia visited the victim's house and demanded severe punishment to the accused policemen.

Chaudhary said that the BJP government has completely failed to hold its police accountable and sought strict punitive action against erring cops and demanded the government to give freehand to the police to probe the case.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Congress workers including women on Saturday organised a protest in front of the THRC complex here demanding a serious step by the rights body.