Russia Increasingly Shelling Own Settlements In Kursk Region MFA Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian are increasingly shelling their own settlements in Kursk region, which is typical of their scorched earth tactics.

The for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha , wrote about this on X, Ukrinform reports.

"In the Kursk region, Russians are increasingly shelling their own settlements. Artillery and air strikes without any mercy for civilians. Typical Russian scorched-earth tactics, which they now use on their own villages and towns," wrote Sybiha.

According to the top diplomat, Russia“disregards human life - at home and abroad”.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that in Kursk region, there were attempts by Russia to push Ukrainian forces back, but the Ukrainian units are holding their ground.