Russia Increasingly Shelling Own Settlements In Kursk Region MFA Ukraine
Date
10/19/2024 10:08:49 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops are increasingly shelling their own settlements in Kursk region, which is typical of their scorched earth tactics.
The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha , wrote about this on X, Ukrinform reports.
"In the Kursk region, Russians are increasingly shelling their own settlements. Artillery and air strikes without any mercy for civilians. Typical Russian scorched-earth tactics, which they now use on their own villages and towns," wrote Sybiha.
Read also: Sybiha
explains importance of getting permissions to use Western long-range capabilities for strike
According to the top diplomat, Russia“disregards human life - at home and abroad”.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that in Kursk region, there were attempts by Russia to push Ukrainian forces back, but the Ukrainian units are holding their ground.
MENAFN19102024000193011044ID1108797485
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.