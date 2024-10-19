Global Broker Octa Will Host 'Profit Formula', An Online Workshop For Traders Featuring Leading Industry Mentors Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 October 2024 - Many success stories in trading involve continuous as an essential requirement for progress. This is only natural since, in the trading world, there is no such thing as a perfect approach: any strategy should be regularly readjusted to match conditions.





A global broker with extensive experience, Octa places particular emphasis on education as a key to positive trading outcomes. To share knowledge and best trading practices, Octa will conduct a one-day online meetup featuring several successful trading mentors with significant expertise in the financial markets. The speaker lineup includes:





Gero Azrul, best-selling author and full-time trader with 17 years of experience.



Safira Sallehudin, trading coach and content creator.



Farhie Syamil, coach, speaker, and professional trader with 14 years of experience.

Kar Yong Ang, professional trader with 10 years of experience. Holds the 'Most Popular FX Trainers in Malaysia' award by WikiFX.



understanding the macroeconomic trends of 2024 and their impact on trading;



minimising losses by choosing a solid strategy;

finding a broker with favourable trading conditions and capitalising on them.

Guest speakers of the 'Profit Formula' workshop will cover a broad range of, including:The meetup will include a live trading session and a prize draw with a chance to win a smartphone. All participants will receive certificates of attendance, practical educational materials, and 100% bonuses on their deposits.The 'Profit Formula Trading Workshop' is free for all participants and requires only beingon the Octa website . For more information on the Octa's online webinars and conferences, visit this page: click here .