Woman Killed In Cherkasy Region As Result Of Russian Drone Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A woman was killed in an attack by Russian drones in the Uman district of Cherkasy region.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on by the head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, Ihor Taburets.

“Since nightfall, our Cherkasy region has been under enemy fire. Our defenders repelled most of the attacks... As a result of a massive attack on Uman district, a woman born in 1961 died from her wounds. She was taken to a medical facility in a very serious condition. Unfortunately, doctors were already powerless,” Taburets wrote.

In addition, a critical infrastructure facility was attacked in Cherkasy district. The consequences are being clarified. A Russian drone also hit a warehouse of a private enterprise. The fire has already been extinguished. One person was injured and refused hospitalization.

Defense forces shoot down four Russian Kh-59/69s, 42 drones

In the private sector of Cherkasy, UAV fragments damaged the windows of a residential building and the building of a children's and youth sports school. The area is being inspected.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down four Russian Kh-59/69 guided missiles and 42 UAVs as of 12:00