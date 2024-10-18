Salman Khan Upgrades Security With ₹2 Crore Bulletproof SUV After Baba Siddique's Murder

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Days after Baba Siddique's murder, the Salman Khan is under radar amid new death threats. The actor's safety and security became a major cause of concern after the NCP leader and Salman Khan's friend was brutally murdered on October 12 night.

The Big Boss 18 host has been on the radar of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang for quite some time now and is taking his safety and security very seriously after fresh death threats surfaced. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for Baba Siddique's murder following the attack. Consequently, Salman Khan's security has been beefed up along with an addition of a bulletproof vehicle to his fleet of cars.

The death threat received on Mumbai Police's WhatsApp stated,“Don't take it lightly, if Salman Khan wants to stay alive and wants to end the enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi, then he will have to pay ₹5 crore. If the money is not given, Salman Khan's condition will be worse than Baba Siddique,” reported ANI.

The Dabangg actor bought a bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV worth ₹2 crore and is making arrangements to ship it from Dubai, according to Bollywood Society report. The urgent need to import the car to India will also carry a hefty amount, since the car is not available in the Indian market.

Salman Khan specifically chose the Nissan SUV as it boasts several advanced safety measures, which are tailored to meet high-security needs. The features range from explosive alert indicators and thick glass shields to camouflage black shades, according to the specifications of the car available online. The thick glass shields provide protection from point-blank bullet shots . Meanwhile, the camouflage black shades help prevent the driver and passengers from being identified.

Last year, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor imported another bulletproof car from the UAE after he and his father, Salim Khan, received death threats from the Bishnoi gang for the first time. On Friday, the actor returned to the sets to shoot for Bigg Boss 18 amid heavy security, which marks the first after Baba Siddique's murder.



