At Least 33 More Palestinians Killed Yesterday By Zionist Airstrike On N. Gaza Total Deaths: 42,500
Date
10/18/2024 5:00:23 PM
(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
GAZA, Oct 19 (NNN-WAFA) – At least 33 more Palestinians were killed last night, by a Zionist airstrike, on the Jabalia camp, in the northern Gaza Strip, the Gaza government media office said.
Among those killed were, 21 women, while total fatalities may reach 50, due to many victims trapped under the rubble of buildings. The bombing injured over 85 people, some of whom sustained serious injuries, the media office said in a statement.
The Zionist army intentionally bombed several homes in the Jabalia camp, it added.
As always, the Zionist army has not commented on their atrocities.
The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Zionist attacks in the Gaza Strip has risen to 42,500, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement, yesterday.– NNN-WAFA
MENAFN18102024000200011047ID1108796496
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.