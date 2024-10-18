At Least 33 More Palestinians Killed Yesterday By Zionist Airstrike On N. Gaza Total Deaths: 42,500

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Oct 19 (NNN-WAFA) – At least 33 more Palestinians were killed last night, by a Zionist airstrike, on the Jabalia camp, in the northern Gaza Strip, the Gaza office said.

Among those killed were, 21 women, while total fatalities may reach 50, due to many trapped under the rubble of buildings. The bombing over 85 people, some of whom sustained serious injuries, the media office said in a statement.

The Zionist intentionally bombed several homes in the Jabalia camp, it added.

As always, the Zionist army has not commented on their atrocities.

The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Zionist attacks in the Gaza Strip has risen to 42,500, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement, yesterday.– NNN-WAFA

