XORTX Announces Closing Of US$1.5 Million Registered Direct Offering And Concurrent Private Placement

The gross proceeds from the Offering were approximately US$1.5 million, excluding any proceeds that may be received upon the exercise of the common warrants, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners acted as sole placement agent for the Offering.

The common shares (and pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) were issued in a registered direct offering pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-269429) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”), and declared effective by the SEC on February 3, 2023. A prospectus supplement describing the terms of the proposed registered direct offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website located at . Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement may be obtained from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 624-2060, or by email at ... .

The private placement of the common warrants and the underlying common shares was made in reliance on an exemption from registration under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act and Regulation D thereunder. Accordingly, the securities issued in the concurrent private placement may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About XORTX Therapeutics Inc.

XORTX is a pharmaceutical company with two clinically advanced products in development: 1) our lead, XRx-008 program for ADPKD; and 2) our secondary program in XRx-101 for acute kidney and other acute organ injury associated with Coronavirus / COVID-19 infection. In addition, XRx-225 is a pre-clinical stage program for Type 2 Diabetic Nephropathy. XORTX is working to advance its clinical development stage products that target aberrant purine metabolism and xanthine oxidase to decrease or inhibit production of uric acid.

