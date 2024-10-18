Public Trust Tested As Jailed PM’S Daughter Lands Key Trade Position In Malaysia

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The appointment of Nooryana Najwa Najib to the board of the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) has sparked controversy in Malaysia.



Nooryana, 36, is the daughter of jailed former Prime Najib Razak, who is serving a 12-year sentence for related to the 1MDB scandal.



MATRADE chairman Reezal Merican Naina Merican announced Nooryana's appointment, praising her qualifications. However, many Malaysians have questioned her suitability for overseeing the country's export trade, citing her limited work experience.



Nooryana's most notable professional experience is an internship at TPG Capital, obtained through connections linked to the 1MDB scandal.



She holds degrees from Georgetown University, Wharton, and Harvard, but critics argue these alone do not justify her position.







The appointment has reignited discussions about meritocracy in Malaysian politics. Social commentators worry that such decisions may erode public trust in government institutions.



They argue that positions of power should be awarded based on qualifications and experience, not family connections.

Controversy Surrounding Anwar Ibrahim's Reform Agenda

This controversy extends to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's reform agenda. Anwar, once a vocal critic of nepotism, now faces accusations of similar practices within his administration.



Critics draw parallels between Nooryana's appointment and that of Anwar's daughter, Nurul Izzah, as a senior economic adviser in the finance ministry.



The situation reflects Malaysia 's complex political landscape. Anwar's coalition government includes UMNO, Najib's party, as a partner. This arrangement has complicated efforts to distance the current administration from past controversies.



Public reaction on social media has been largely negative. Many Malaysians express frustration with perceived ongoing nepotism and cronyism in government. They fear such practices may hinder the country's progress and economic development.



The government and MATRADE have yet to provide a detailed explanation for Nooryana's appointment. This lack of transparency has fueled further speculation and criticism.



As the debate continues, the incident highlights ongoing challenges in Malaysian politics and the tension between political alliances and public expectations for good governance.

MENAFN18102024007421016031ID1108795965