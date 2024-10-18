Coming Up! Legion’S 2024 National Poppy Campaign

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Poppy distribution initiative and Remembrance programs will highlight the campaign

OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Royal Canadian Legion's National Poppy Campaign is just around the corner and will feature new and returning initiatives. The National Poppy Campaign officially begins on Friday, October 25th.



“We are always looking for new ways to grow our yearly campaign, and to enlarge our capacity to serve our Veterans and families,” says Berkley Lawrence, Dominion President.“This year we will have something new to share.”

New collaboration to come!

Both traditional Poppy donation boxes and“Pay Tribute” tap-enabled ones will be available for donations in thousands of locations. Donors will also be able to give through the Legion's national website . But there's more. Next week, the Legion will unveil a brand-new collaboration that will greatly enhance the organization's ability to distribute Poppies far and wide. Stay tuned for details.

Biodegradable Poppies, Poppy Stories

The Legion will continue to offer biodegradable Poppies and wreaths, and Poppy Centre pins will be available alongside other brand-new Remembrance items at .

The Legion will feature its popular initiative called“Poppy Stories” in which people can use their smartphones to go to Poppystories.ca , scan their lapel Poppy and learn the story of a Canadian Veteran. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Airforce, so when people scan their Poppies this year, they will first access personal stories of RCAF Veterans.

Serving Veterans, their families, and promoting Remembrance

Close to 20 million dollars is donated during the National Poppy Campaign each year and goes directly into initiatives to support Canada's Veterans and their families, and helps promote Remembrance.

On November 11: National Ceremony, Two minutes of silence, Ceremony Locator

On November 11, the Legion will hold the country's National Remembrance Day Ceremony which will be livestreamed from its Facebook page . We will once again ask Canadians to take two minutes of silence wherever they are that day.

Across the country, Legion volunteers will put on many other local ceremonies. The Legion's Ceremony Locator at Legion.ca is constantly being updated with more details to help Canadians find a nearby event.

About The Royal Canadian Legion

Founded in 1925, the Legion is Canada's largest Veteran support and community service organization. We are a non-profit organization with a national reach across Canada as well as branches in the U.S. and Europe. With close to 260,000 members, many of whom volunteer an extraordinary amount of time to their branches, our strength is in our numbers.

Public Relations/Media Inquiries: Nujma Bond 343-540-7604 or ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at