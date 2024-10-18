Russian Forces Execute Over Hundred Ukrainian Pows - Ombudsman

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is already aware of more than a hundred cases where Russian invaders executed unarmed Ukrainian who surrendered as prisoners of war.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, stated this via Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

As the ombudsman noted, the killing of Ukrainian defenders during their capture is Russia's deliberate policy while international organizations turn a blind eye to these atrocities.

The Verkhovna Rada Representative for Human Rights says he did not see any public or reaction to these events as no arrest warrants were issued for any of the war criminals complicit in those crimes. According to the official, Ukrainian law enforcers are working hard to properly document these brutalities.

Lubinets officially handed over the reports from inquiries into the executions to his Russian counterpart Tatyana Moskalkova.

"It is clear that Russia's reaction to the violation of the Geneva Conventions can hardly be expected, but my task is to record these facts. We are doing everything to make the international community aware of this," he said.

The ombudsman is convinced that the Russian military is killing prisoners not only to show contempt for international law, but also to bind perpetrators with blood on their hands" and sustain their own propaganda effort.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, law enforcement is investigating the extrajudicial execution by Russian soldiers of a wounded, unarmed Ukrainian soldier who had been wounded in the Bakhmut axis.