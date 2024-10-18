Balfour Capital Group Appoints Shamim Uz Zaman As Senior Wealth Advisor Of Bangladesh

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) YVERDON-LES-BAINS, SWITZERLAND, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Balfour Capital Group is proud to announce the appointment of Shamim Uz Zaman as Senior Wealth Advisor of Bangladesh. With a broad range of experience in advisory, law, human resources, and management, Shamim brings an invaluable combination of business acumen and legal expertise to Balfour Capital Group's expanding presence in South Asia.



Shamim Uz Zaman is an internationally trained legal and business expert who has built a diverse career across multiple industries. Most recently, he served as Legal Officer of HR & Admin at Gazi International, a member of Gazi Group in Dhaka, Bangladesh, where he provided critical legal protection, risk management, and contract negotiation services. Since joining the company, Shamim has played a key role in ensuring that all business activities are aligned with statutory obligations and regulatory compliance.



In his capacity at Gazi International, Shamim has demonstrated his legal expertise by reviewing Memorandums of Understanding, contracts, and tender documents, as well as advising on regulatory matters and policy development. He has also been instrumental in managing litigation, working closely with external counsel to oversee ongoing legal cases.



“We are thrilled to welcome Shamim Uz Zaman to Balfour Capital Group as Senior Wealth Advisor of Bangladesh,” said Steve Alain Lawrence, the Chief Investment Officer of Balfour Capital Group.“His extensive experience in legal advisory, contract negotiation, and regulatory compliance makes him uniquely qualified to support our clients in navigating complex financial and legal landscapes. Shamim's legal and business expertise will be instrumental as we continue to expand our wealth management services in Bangladesh.”



As Senior Wealth Advisor, Shamim will leverage his deep understanding of legal risk management, contract negotiation, and business operations to deliver tailored wealth management solutions to Balfour Capital Group's clients in Bangladesh.



