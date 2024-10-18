USD Marching Alongside With Gold & Stocks

Dollar

The dollar has been on an impressive streak, gaining almost daily, particularly against emerging currencies. This is the currency market's reaction to Trump's higher chances of winning the presidential race, fuelled by his promises of increased trade tariffs. Even the anticipation of these measures is driving up the US currency.

The Dollar Index has rallied almost 3.7% from the local lows of three weeks ago. While impressive, this is only a recovery from 13-month lows to the July heights. Technically, the dollar index has climbed to its 200-day moving average.

Perhaps it is beginning to test the strength of the downtrend set in motion by the weakness of US monetary policy. However, forex traders should bear in mind that the strength of the US currency is largely due to a sharp softening in the tone of monetary authorities in other developed countries. Therefore, there are highs in stock indices and gold.

The S&P500 index hit new all-time highs at the beginning and end of the week before a small correction on Tuesday. This is the most dangerous pattern for bears as it quickly recharges the bulls without accumulating overbought conditions. The stock market is rising again on the back of record earnings from companies listed on the stock exchange. They are easily beating analysts' forecasts, which were very pessimistic before the reporting season started.