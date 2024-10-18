USD Marching Alongside With Gold & Stocks
The dollar has been on an impressive streak, gaining almost daily, particularly against emerging market currencies. This is the currency market's reaction to Trump's higher chances of winning the presidential race, fuelled by his promises of increased trade tariffs. Even the anticipation of these measures is driving up the US currency.
