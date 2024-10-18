Award-Winning Literary Journal Bellevue Literary Review Takes To The Stage With Compelling Live Stories

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Six storytellers will share personal stories about the complex relationship between our bodies and society

- Danielle Ofri, MD, event co-host and editor-in-chief of BLRNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bellevue Literary Review (BLR), the award-winning journal of creative writing about health, illness and healing, makes the leap from page to stage with a unique off-Broadway storytelling experience. On November 16, six storytellers from all walks of life will share personal stories about the complex relationship between our bodies and society. This topic, Body Politic, could not be more timely, as our health and our bodies are increasingly impacted by the world around us.This intimate and compelling performance will take place at New York's iconic Leonard Nimoy Thalia at Peter Norton Symphony Space, and will include live jazz. BLR's creative team includes two award-winning storytelling producers from The Moth.The evening's storytellers will take the audience on an emotional journey into the heart of what it means to navigate our bodies in the world today. A teenager tries to survive a summer at "fat camp." A woman in Nigeria contends with colorism and the pressure to use skin bleaching creams. A patient wonders why the care received at a hospital depends on whether they are viewed as male or female. And much more...Don't miss this one-of-a-kind live storytelling experience about Body Politic and what this means in our rapidly changing world.Body Politic: An Evening of Live StorytellingSaturday, November 16, 2024, 7:30 pm ETLeonard Nimoy Thalia at Peter Norton Symphony SpaceBroadway and 95th Street, New York CityLivestream option availableIn-person ticketsLivestream ticketsProduced with generous support from the BLR community and Northwell Health~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~HOSTS:Danielle Ofri is the editor-in-chief of BLR, a primary care doctor at Bellevue Hospital, and contributor to The New Yorker and the New York Times. Her latest book is When We Do Harm.Ashley McMullen is a BLR Board member, and a primary care doctor at the San Francisco VA Hospital. She co-hosts the podcast The Human Doctor.CREATIVE TEAM:Maggie Cino is an award-winning content producer, director, and playwright, who was a senior producer at The Moth.Catherine Burns was the artistic director of The Moth for 20 years, where she was a host and producer of The Moth Radio Hour and co-author of the NYT bestseller, How to Tell a Story.~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ABOUTBellevue Literary Review (BLR) is a nonprofit literary arts organization that mines the connective tissue between illness, healing, and the arts. With storytelling and poetry, BLR explores these universal conditions and life's shared vulnerabilities. For more than two decades, BLR has published an award-winning literary journal that brings together the perspectives of patients, caregivers, family members, medical professionals, writers, and the general public. BLR partners with writers, artists, filmmakers, dancers, and other creative individuals and organizations to produce dynamic public programming at the intersection of healthcare and the arts.BLR was founded in 2000 as a creative project at an academic medical center but became an independent nonprofit during the Covid pandemic in 2020. Since then, BLR has reinvigorated its mission and expanded its events programming in remarkable ways, sharing even more stories and voices about health, illness, and healing.PRAISE FOR BELLEVUE LITERARY REVIEW“No human thing is more universal than illness, in all its permutations, and no literary publication holds more credibility on the subject than Bellevue Literary Review.” – NewPages"Bellevue Literary Review probes our understanding of the human body and mind in new ways. It is essential reading for anyone who deals with sickness and health, anyone interested in narrative medicine, anyone who simply needs a dose of deep grace and humanity.” – The Oliver Sacks Foundation“BLR is loyal to its theme but never constrained by it, uncovering boundless tonal and narrative possibilities...” – Whiting Literary Prize Committee“Poetry of the human experience at its most fragile and amazing.” – BLR reader

