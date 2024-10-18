'Bina Kharchi, Bina Parchi': Haryana's 'Double Engine' Government Delivers Jobs For Two Sisters

(MENAFN- IANS) Karnal, Oct 18 (IANS) Two sisters from Haryana's Karnal have reaffirmed the saying "girls are no less than boys". Both sisters succeeded in the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) exam following which they got jobs. They have brought pride to their parents and also set an example for those hesitant to educate their daughters.

The sisters, Madhurveena and Rozi, have been preparing for these exams for a long time. After perseverance, they achieved success. One sister secured a position as a Junior Engineer in the electricity department. The other was appointed as a clerk in the education department.

In fact, both sisters remained focussed on their goal throughout. This ultimately led to their success.

On this special occasion, their mother, Bharti Devi, shared her happiness, saying: "First of all, I want to congratulate everyone who has daughters. I have three daughters, and they have done wonders. I am proud of all of them. Now both of my daughters have secured government jobs."

She added: "I am a big fan of Manohar Lal Khattar. In this government, all my daughters got jobs without any 'kharchi-parchi' (without bribes or connections)." She alleged: "Things were wrong under the Congress government."

Bharti recalled how she instilled values in her daughters, and kept encouraging them to work for the people's welfare and understand their struggles.

Madhurveena shared her story of success, stating: "I have been preparing since 2019. I qualified for the CET in 2022 with good marks. There were times when exams were cancelled, which made me feel disappointed. However, when Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini promised us, we decided to trust him, and our faith was rewarded."

She has secured a job as a Junior Engineer in the electronics division of UHBVNL.

She further said that this government has proven that even the underprivileged can find jobs without bribes.

"I will perform my duties well, as we have learned from the BJP government to work according to the rules," she stated.

Madhurveena encouraged other students, saying, "Stay dedicated and success will be yours."

Rozi expressed her gratitude to the BJP government, saying, "After so much hard work, I finally succeeded. I want to thank Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for my Group 3 clerk job. The government kept its promise."

"We will work with integrity, and to all the students preparing for exams, I say: don't lose hope; success will surely come," she added.