Electronic Warfare Market : $23.56 Billion, Driven By Increase In New Electronic Warfare Product Development Activities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Electronic warfare By equipment, the jammer segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the future.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global electronic warfare market was valued at $15,811.4 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $23,560.4 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2028 America dominates the market in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The U.S. dominated the global electronic warfare market share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to the presence of robust manufacturing and development infrastructure for electronic warfare systems in the country. Electronic warfare is a warfare technology that comprises use of electromagnetic spectrum as a tool to deny and attack enemy assets. Multiple types of electronic warfare capabilities, such as electronic protection, electronic support, and electronic attack, are implemented in land, naval, airborne, and space platforms, depending on the requirements of the industry. Electronic warfare offers covert, faster, and effective defense services, which can be made available to commercial and government applications.Procure Complete Research Report -Key Segments in the Electronic Warfare MarketBy Capability:Electronic Attack (EA): involves using jamming and spoofing techniques to disrupt or disable enemy radar, communications, and other electronic systems.Electronic Protection (EP): Focuses on safeguarding a country's military systems from enemy electronic attacks, ensuring continued operations despite adversary countermeasures.Electronic Support (ES): Involves intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) to detect, intercept, identify, and track enemy signals.By Platform:Air-based Platforms: Includes aircraft and drones equipped with EW capabilities.Land-based Platforms: Comprises vehicles and ground systems used for electronic warfare.Naval Platforms: ships and submarines equipped with systems to detect and counteract threats.Space-based Platforms: Use satellites to provide early warning, signal intelligence, and communication jamming.By Application:Radar Jamming and DeceptionAnti-radiation MissilesDirected Energy WeaponsCommunication JammingSignal Intelligence (SIGINT)Market DriversRising Defense Budgets: Countries are increasing their defense budgets to modernize their military forces with advanced electronic warfare technologies.Technological Advancements: Innovations in directed energy weapons, jamming systems, and cyber-electronic warfare capabilities are propelling the market forward.Geopolitical Tensions: Regional conflicts and security concerns in areas like Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific are driving demand for EW systems.Leading Companies in the MarketBAE SystemsLockheed Martin CorporationRaytheon TechnologiesNorthrop Grumman CorporationThales GroupLeonardo S.p.ATrendsIntegration of Artificial Intelligence (AI): AI and machine learning are being increasingly incorporated into EW systems to improve decision-making and threat identification.Growing Focus on Cyber-Electronic Warfare: The overlap of cyber operations with traditional EW capabilities is creating new opportunities and challenges.Space-based Electronic Warfare Systems: With space emerging as a critical domain for defense, investments in satellite-based EW systems are increasing.Inquiry Before Buying -Key Findings Of The StudyBy capability, the electronic protection segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.By equipment, the jammer segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the future.By product, the EW Equipment segment is projected to lead the global electronic warfare market owing to higher CAGR as compared to other end-use industries.By platform, the airborne segment is predicted to dominate the platform market during the forecast period.By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Key Benefits For StakeholdersThis study presents analytical depiction of the global electronic warfare market analysis along with current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.The overall electronic warfare market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global electronic warfare market with a detailed impact analysis.The current electronic warfare market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2028 to benchmark the financial competency.Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.Similar Reports Aerospace Industry :Aerospace Cyber Security Market :Space Rovers MarketAerospace Bearings Market

