Armenia, Türkiye Agree To Assess Technical Requirements For Gyumri-Kars Railway, Says Mirzoyan

Akbar Novruz

Armenia has finalized the and technical equipment of the Margara border checkpoint on the Armenia-Türkiye border, Azernews reports, citing Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan's address at the 3+3 regional consultative platform meeting in Istanbul.

Mirzoyan also announced that Armenia and Türkiye have agreed to assess the technical requirements for the reopening of the Gyumri-Kars railway. This initiative complements previous agreements on establishing direct flights between the two countries and lifting bans on air cargo trade.

"The operation of the Gyumri-Kars railway between Armenia and Türkiye , along with the railway connection between Armenia and Azerbaijan, will provide an effective link between the Persian Gulf, the Black Sea, the Caspian Sea, and the Mediterranean," said Mirzoyan.