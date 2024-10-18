Armenia, Türkiye Agree To Assess Technical Requirements For Gyumri-Kars Railway, Says Mirzoyan

Armenia, Türkiye Agree To Assess Technical Requirements For Gyumri-Kars Railway, Says Mirzoyan
Date
10/18/2024 8:10:07 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Armenia has finalized the construction and technical equipment
of the Margara border checkpoint on the Armenia-Türkiye border,
Azernews reports, citing Armenian Foreign Minister
Ararat Mirzoyan's address at the 3+3 regional consultative platform
meeting in Istanbul.
Mirzoyan also announced that Armenia and Türkiye have agreed to
assess the technical requirements for the reopening of the
Gyumri-Kars railway. This initiative complements previous
agreements on establishing direct flights between the two countries
and lifting bans on air cargo trade.
"The operation of the Gyumri-Kars railway between Armenia and
Türkiye , along with the railway connection between Armenia and
Azerbaijan, will provide an effective link between the Persian
Gulf, the Black Sea, the Caspian Sea, and the Mediterranean," said
Mirzoyan.
