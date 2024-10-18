Ace Vision Group Names David Lin, MD, As Chief Medical Advisor

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





David Lin, MD, Chief Medical Advisor at Ace Vision Group

Ace Vision Group (PRNewsfoto/Ace Vision)

Dr. Lin's pioneering expertise in refractive lasers, algorithms and the medical device will help drive Ace Vision Group's device development.

BOSTON, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Ace Vision Group, Inc ., an emerging medical device company at the forefront of pioneering rejuvenation therapy for the aging eye, today announced the appointment of David

Lin, MD as Chief Medical Advisor (CMA).

Dr.

Lin has expertise in refractive lasers and algorithms as well as experience in the medical device industry. As CMA, he will help drive Ace Vision Group's device development.

After medical training at McGill University, followed by ophthalmology residency, Dr. Lin completed two years of postgraduate corneal training at Pacific Medical Consultants in San Francisco and Louisiana State University (LSU) in New Orleans. At LSU, he was involved in the original research of the excimer laser procedure and corneal topography, working with two of the field's pioneers – Drs. Herb Kaufman and Marguerite McDonald. In 1989, Dr. Lin returned to Vancouver and set up one of the first excimer laser centers in Canada, where he has been specializing in laser refractive procedures.

"We are excited to welcome an industry veteran who worked with the investigator performing the first excimer photorefractive keratectomy

treatments in the United States and then was at the forefront of adapting this technology to the private practice environment," said Dr. AnnMarie Hipsley, Founder and CEO of Ace Vision Group. "Dr. Lin was also the first investigator of the earliest version of the Laser Scleral Microporation in North America pioneering the technology through its current platform. We are grateful for his contribution to this knowledge and translation of this technology adding another laser procedure to the clinical environment. He has remained dedicated to improving laser treatments for vision and will be a strong addition to our scientific advisory team as we move forward with our device."

Dr. Lin has continued to be involved in studies of excimer laser procedures, which has led him to deliver numerous lectures internationally and publish extensively in scientific journals. He is currently Clinical Associate Professor of Ophthalmology, University of British Columbia; Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada; and certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology.

"Throughout my career, I have explored the capabilities of laser vision improvement," said Dr.

Lin. "The work being done by Ace Vision Group is exciting and carries the potential to dramatically change quality of life as we age. I look forward to adding my expertise as the group advances its exciting new technology."

About Ace Vision Group



Ace Vision Group, Inc. (AVG) is a privately held U.S. ophthalmic medical device company developing Laser Microporation Therapeutic technologies to address age-related eye dysfunction and address the eye's natural biomechanical performance. AVG's Laser Scleral Microporation (LSM) is a therapeutic eye laser treatment that aims to restore visual function naturally without sacrificing distance vision. AVG's brand promise is to provide the field of ophthalmology with innovative devices, Microporation Therapeutic procedures, and education for the treatment of age-related ocular dysfunction, disability, and disease.

For more information about Ace Vision Group please visit

Media Contacts

Niko Perrin

[email protected]

Ashley Murphy

[email protected]

SOURCE Ace Vision

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED