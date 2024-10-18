4 Student Teams' Innovations Win 2024 Collegiate Inventors Competition

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ALEXANDRIA,

Va., Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A glimpse into the future of American innovation and emerging technological trends from the nation's brightest young innovators - from a fetal surgery device to allowing for faster recovery from power outages - were recognized and honored this week at the 2024 Collegiate Inventors Competition® , an annual competition for college and university students and their advisers.

Finalist teams (five Undergraduate and five Graduate), consisting of 19 students from nine colleges and universities across

the

United States, presented their inventions to an esteemed panel of final-round judges composed of the most influential inventors and innovation experts in the nation - National Inventors Hall of Fame®

Inductees and United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) officials.

"For nearly 35 years, the Collegiate Inventors Competition has served as a launchpad for emerging inventors who have the potential to make a significant impact on the world," said National Inventors Hall of Fame CEO Michael Oister. "We are proud to recognize and reward these young innovators who have harnessed an innovative mindset and the power of intellectual property to solve the world's greatest challenges."

Established in 1990, the Collegiate Inventors Competition is a program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame and is sponsored by the USPTO. In addition to cash awards, the winning teams also receive a USPTO Patent Acceleration Certificate.

FIRST-PLACE WINNERS ($10,000 PRIZE)

UNDERGRADUATE:

The Nerve Ninja , University of Wisconsin–Madison

Team Members: Zach Spears, Molly Paras, Lauren Fitzsimmons; Adviser: John P. Puccinelli

A precise solution for safer surgeries : Iatrogenic injuries, or unintentional damage in medical treatments, can occur in many surgeries. In delicate carpal tunnel release (CTR) surgeries, there can be direct damage to nerves and tissue from surgical instruments that have not progressed in decades. The Nerve Ninja enhances safety and efficiency during such procedures by combining the precision of a scalpel blade with the utility of surgical scissors. Featuring a surgical forceps with a groove along one tine and a scalpel slider housed on top, this invention allows surgeons to safely and easily dissect and cut tissue.

GRADUATE:

Nutrient-Stabilizing Materials , Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Team Member: Linzixuan (Rhoda) Zhang; Advisers: Robert Langer, Ana Jaklenec

Fortifying foods for better world health : The World Health Organization promotes food fortification as the most cost-effective way to address the micronutrient deficiencies experienced by 2 billion people worldwide. While conventional methods of fortifying foods with nutrient supplements can lead to health and environmental issues, Nutrient-Stabilizing Materials offer an innovative alternative. Based on metal-organic frameworks, crystalline compounds consisting of metal ions or clusters chemically bonded with organic molecules, Nutrient-Stabilizing Materials can be incorporated into foods or taken orally as supplements. Production is time-efficient, energy-efficient, cost-effective and scalable. Using only food-derived molecules, the result is a safe, natural product.

The Nutrient-Stabilizing Materials team also is the winner of the 2024 People's Choice Award ($2,000 prize).

RUNNER-UP WINNERS ($5,000 PRIZE)

UNDERGRADUATE:

FetalCare Port System , Johns Hopkins University

Team Members: Selena Shirkin, Eric McAlexander, Gloria Kalnitskaya, Ayeeshi Poosarla; Adviser: Ahmet Baschat

Reducing risks in fetal surgeries : Fetal surgery can correct life-threatening fetal abnormalities in the womb with minimally invasive procedures. However, without specific surgical tools designed for fetal use, surgeons must adapt instruments meant for other procedures and indications. To address this issue, the FetalCare Port System is tailored to the uterine environment, reducing risks of membrane rupture and pre-term births – critical problems in fetal surgeries. The system's unique design, with an obturator that allows for more precise cutting through the uterine membrane and a radially expanding port sheath, streamlines the surgical process and improves overall efficiency.

GRADUATE:

Photoconductive Semiconductor Switch (PCSS) , University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Team Members: Zhuoran Han, Jaekwon Lee; Adviser: Can Bayram

A reliable switch for a carbon-neutral electric grid : Increased energy demand and climate change cause power outages, disrupting daily lives and costing American households $150 billion annually. Photoconductive Semiconductor Switches (PCSS) promise to address complex challenges faced by the aging U.S. power grid and transform it into a more reliable and resilient grid. The diamond-based PCSS technology allows for faster recovery from outages and improves grid stability with rapid switching, high-voltage capabilities and exceptional reliability, while reducing reliance on fossil fuels, enabling wider adoption of renewable sources and advancing toward net-zero emissions.

About the Collegiate Inventors Competition

The Collegiate Inventors Competition encourages and drives innovation and entrepreneurship at the collegiate level. A program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame, this competition recognizes and rewards the research, innovations and discoveries by college students and their advisers for projects leading to inventions that have the potential of receiving patent protection. Introduced in 1990, the competition has featured more than 500 innovators who have created cutting-edge, world-changing inventions, and awarded more than $1 million of support to winning student teams for their innovative work and scientific achievement through the help of its sponsors. For more information, visit

invent/collegiate-inventors .

CONTACT:

Ken Torisky

National Inventors Hall of Fame

[email protected]

234-901-6085

SOURCE National Inventors Hall of Fame

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED