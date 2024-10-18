BRAILLE INSTITUTE OF AMERICA ANNOUNCES SCOTT BLANKS AS VICE PRESIDENT, ACCESSIBILITY AND EMPLOYMENT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Braille Institute is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Blanks as its Vice President of Accessibility and Employment. This new role underscores the organization's commitment to innovation and expansion of services to better serve individuals who are blind or visually impaired.

Scott Blanks brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to accessibility and inclusion. With a strong background in accessible technology, his career has been devoted to enhancing the experiences of the blind and visually impaired community. "Scott's leadership and passion for advocacy are pivotal as we advance our mission of empowerment and inclusion. We are thrilled to have him at the forefront of our efforts to transform and expand our programs," stated Jim (Dimitri) Kales, CEO of Braille Institute.

In his new role, Blanks will focus on expanding Braille Institute's accessibility and employment initiatives for those who are blind or visually impaired (BVI) – critical given the significant lingering employment gap between BVI working-age adults (36% employment rate) and those working-age adults without vision impairment (60% employment rate). "Joining Braille Institute during this strategic focus on growth is incredibly exciting," Blanks shared. "I look forward to collaborating with the team to enhance our outreach and ensure every individual we serve can achieve independence and success."

Scott's involvement with Braille Institute began in his youth, participating as a student in programs at the Anaheim Center and later volunteering to provide access technology support. These experiences fueled his passion for technology. "Braille Institute's youth programs instilled in me a deep curiosity for learning," Blanks commented. "I am excited to return to Braille Institute at a time when we are poised to significantly broaden our impact."

Blanks most recently served at the Lighthouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired in San Francisco. He held key positions there including Vice President of Programs, where he led initiatives in independent living, access technology, and employment. His earlier roles at Lions Center for the Blind and various adaptive technology services firms solidified his leadership in the field and his expertise in adaptive technologies and accessibility.

A graduate of the Cisco Academy for the Visually Impaired with an Access Technology Certification from the Access Technology Institute, Blanks also holds an AA degree in Recording Engineering from Golden West College. He has been an active community advocate, including serving as Chair of the Oakland Mayor's Commission on Persons with Disabilities.

is a non-profit organization that has been positively transforming the lives of those with vision loss for 105 years. Braille Institute helps more than 46,000 adults, youth, and children annually, through a broad range of educational, social, and recreational services. Programming is offered at seven Southern California centers and remotely through online delivery across the United States and beyond. All programs are free of charge thanks to the generous support of donors, volunteers, and staff.

