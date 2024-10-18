NATO Secretary General: Supporting For Ukraine Is An Investment In Our Own Security

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated at the conclusion of the NATO Defence Ministers' meeting in Brussels on Friday that "deterrence and defence" remain to be the Alliance's top priority emphasising that "supporting for Ukraine is an in NATO's own security."

Rutte added that "Russia remains the greatest and most direct threat to NATO's security," but he noted, "Moscow may be loud, but NATO is strong."

He criticised "Russia's violations of the airspace of NATO countries" while commending the rapid response of these countries to counter "such violations".

Rutte explained that NATO places great importance on developing the military capability of the allies.

Rutte confirmed that the NATO Defence Ministers' meeting sent a strong and important message that NATO will not abandon Ukraine and will continue to support it.

For his part, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who presented what he called a "victory plan" to the defence ministers in order to rally necessary support for its implementation, stated that "joint pressure on Russia using all available means and tools is the only way to achieve a real and just peace as quickly as possible."

Zelensky emphasised the need to act "decisively and in unity to prevent (the Russian Presdient Vladimir) Putin from gaining strength and further fuelling the war".

The Ukrainian president noted that providing "weapons and equipment for our warriors, air defence systems, long-range capabilities, and - crucially - strengthening Ukraine's defence industry through appropriate investments, along with implementing financial aid agreements" are all critical steps for enhancing the protection and security of Ukraine and NATO. (end)

arn











MENAFN18102024000071011013ID1108795045