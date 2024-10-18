Income Financial Declares Monthly Distribution

Under the distribution policy announced on November 18, 2013, the monthly distribution is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average price (VWAP) of Income Financial's units over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, holders of record on October 31, 2024 will receive a dividend of $0.06642 per unit based on the VWAP of $7.97 payable on November 8, 2024. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Income Financial unitholders have received a total of $38.66 per unit in distributions since inception, inclusive of this distribution.

Income Financial invests in a portfolio of North American financial services companies including some of the strongest Canadian & U.S. banks, life insurance and investment firms.