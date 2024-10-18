Jean Health Announces Expansion Into Australia: Solving Urgent Rural Maternity Care Needs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jean has announced its expansion into Australia to address the urgent maternity care needs in rural areas. The company aims to improve maternal health outcomes through its AI-driven platform, create jobs, and collaborate with local businesses to provide accessible, high-quality maternity and postpartum care.







SYDNEY, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jean Health, a leading provider of AI-driven maternity and postpartum care solutions, has announced its expansion into Australia. The company's digital healthcare platform, which has successfully transformed maternal healthcare in China, will now address the growing needs of rural and remote Australian communities by improving access to high-quality maternal care. Jean Health's services aim to fill critical gaps in maternity care and alleviate hospital bed shortages in underserved regions.

Australia faces a significant challenge in delivering equitable maternity care, particularly in rural and remote areas with limited healthcare resources. The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare has highlighted several issues, including a shortage of skilled health professionals, the closure of maternity services, and the logistical difficulties of providing care across vast distances.

Jean Health's AI platform offers a timely solution to these challenges by providing an integrated maternity and postpartum care system, including online consultations, home care services, and standardised postpartum recovery support.

“Our mission is to ensure that every woman, regardless of location, has access to quality maternity care,” says Zhou Yuan, Managing Director (Australia) of Jean Health.“We are excited to bring our AI-driven platform to Australia, where we can help solve some of the most pressing healthcare challenges facing rural communities.”

By 2028, Jean Health projects its platform will manage approximately 45,000 births annually in Australia, equating to around 15% of the market share. This will involve the direct employment of 1,125 to 1,500 midwives and technical and support staff who will help run the platform and ensure seamless integration with local healthcare providers. The company also anticipates creating up to 1,000 jobs through its partnerships with hotels and hospitality providers, which will be key in offering postpartum care and reducing the demand for hospital beds.

Jean Health's partnership model allows for collaboration with hotels, motels, and fitness centres in regional areas to ensure pregnant women and new mothers receive standardised care solutions. These services reduce the burden on hospitals and provide economic benefits to local businesses.“By partnering with hotels and other local businesses, we're improving healthcare access and supporting local economies,” Zhou Yuan adds.“Our model offers a sustainable approach to care that benefits both mothers and their communities.”

The AI-driven platform focuses on four key service areas: postpartum health management, digital healthcare consultations, home care, and training for maternal and elderly care professionals. Jean Health's platform also addresses postpartum mental health concerns, which are critical in the early stages of motherhood. Victoria's Department of Health recently reported that nearly half of all new mothers in the state miss essential mental health screenings, underscoring the need for improved postpartum support systems.

The company's expansion into Australia coincides with many private maternity hospitals closing, particularly in rural areas. This has left a major gap in maternal healthcare services, forcing many women to travel long distances or relocate to access necessary care. Jean Health's services aim to bridge this gap by providing flexible, scalable care solutions that can adapt to the needs of rural populations.

“We believe our expansion will align with Australia's national health priorities, particularly in addressing the healthcare challenges faced by rural women,” Zhou Yuan says.“Our goal is to improve maternal health outcomes, reduce hospital strain, and ensure that every mother receives the care she needs.”

Jean Health's entry into the Australian market is expected to contribute significantly to economic growth by generating over 2,000 jobs in both the healthcare and hospitality sectors. The company will continue to work closely with local healthcare providers, government agencies, and business partners to ensure that its services are integrated smoothly and effectively into the existing healthcare infrastructure.

