Lawn Mowers Market Size & Share Forecast -2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Robotic lawn mowers with tracking and remote control make it easier for users to operate, monitor, and track the mower. The autonomous mowing capabilities of these lawnmowers are enabled by their intelligent sensor controllers. The non-residential sector is anticipated to experience significant growth because of the rising need for lawns in commercial areas, parks, schools, and, most notably, sports fields. There has been a gradual movement from manually operated gardening tools to technologically advanced mowers in the lawnmower sector. This has led to an increase in battery-powered and electric mowers instead of gasoline-powered and manual mowers. Considering the escalating price of gasoline and the exorbitant cost of gas-powered mowers, battery-powered mowers are the more cost-effective option.

Market Dynamics Rising Demand for Landscaping Services, Developing Strong Passion for Gardening Drives the Global Market

Lawn mowers are widely utilized on sports fields, golf courses, and parks. The increased demand for landscaping services in the United States is primarily a result of the trend toward outdoor living and rising environmental concerns. The rising need to enhance the aesthetic appeal of commercial and residential properties worldwide is a key element driving market growth. Landscaping is estimated to boost a property's value by around 12% due to its visual appeal. Unfavorable weather conditions, such as dry summers, floods, and heavy snowfall, raise the demand for repairing lawns, hedges, trees, and gardens, increasing the demand for lawnmowers.

Lawnmowers are in high demand due to the extensive use of landscaping services to care for numerous golf courses. In addition, government and public places must be maintained and presented as appealing, boosting the need for lawnmowers. In addition, golfers prefer perfect fairways, and government institutions must maintain environmental aesthetics, which is anticipated to raise lawnmower demand shortly. State and local governments are accountable for keeping museums, colleges, public parks, city hall lawns, schools, roadside property, and churches, among other public areas.

Awareness of health and environmental benefits is predicted to impact market growth significantly. This indirectly boosts the need for gardening equipment like hoes, weeders, and lawnmowers. The demand for lawnmowers is expected to rise due to the growing popularity of backyard barbecues and garden activities. The hobby's appeal has expanded with the introduction of technologically advanced gardening equipment. The use of GPS-equipped lawnmowers and remote controls has made gardening more accessible.



Increasing Technological Advancements Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Significant developments in gardening tools are raising people's interest in gardening, which is expected to positively impact market growth in the following years. The addition of lithium-ion batteries improves the portability and adaptability of gardening tools. In addition, the development of mobile gardening applications available on several platforms, such as Android, Windows, and iOS, is anticipated to generate substantial customer interest. Increasing demand for riding/tractor lawnmowers, particularly zero-turn models, would increase product sales. The increasing popularity of hybrid lawnmowers may contribute to the need for equipment. Most electric ride-on mowers have modest battery capacities and often operate for less than an hour. To address this issue, they are incorporating an integrated charging system in hybrid lawnmowers.

Manufacturers of lawnmowers are progressively adding cutting-edge technologies to enhance productivity and sales. The debut of robotic and battery-powered outdoor lawnmowers may soon result in a significant boost in sales due to environmental concerns and high fuel prices. Robotic lawnmowers are anticipated to replace manual lawn mowers as they are autonomous and operate silently. They require minimum human participation and may be configured fast using mobile devices. Consequently, the market's lawn mower growth will be driven by advancements that improve gardening tools throughout the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America is anticipated to dominate the market

due to open space in residential backyards, the rising demand for backyard improvement, and the modification of backyards. Many people find it challenging to maintain their backyard lawns due to their increasingly demanding work schedules and are increasingly turning to these automated tools to manage their home gardens.

Europe has the largest market share for robotic lawnmowers due to their user-friendliness, portability, and environmental friendliness, which drives the need for electric lawnmowers. The United States dominates regional market demand, followed by Canada. Technological developments, an increase in replacements due to digitalization, progress, automation, and the economic feasibility of machinery are predicted to stimulate demand in these nations.

As a result of expanding urbanization, which has led to a surge in residential and commercial buildings, the Asia-Pacific lawnmower industry has also displayed remarkable growth. Additionally, the proliferation of public gardens in such areas has increased the demand for lawnmowers. Electric lawnmowers in India and China would grow the market during the projected period.

Key Highlights



The global lawn mowers market was valued at USD 22.75 billion in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 37.79 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

Based on the product, the walk-behind mower is the most dominant and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Based on power sources, the global lawnmower market is classified into Fuel Operated and Battery Operated. The fuel-operated sector contributed the most and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the market has been subdivided into Residential and Non-Residential. Residential construction includes homes and other residential structures and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The global fingerprint sensor market is primarily classified into three regions, namely North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. North America is the most dominant and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Ariens Co.Briggs StrattonDeere & CompanyFalcon Garden ToolsFiskarsHonda Power Equipment (American Honda Motor Co. Inc.)Husqvarna GroupRobert Bosch GmbH (Robert Bosch Power Tools GmbH)Robomow Friendly House (Robomow)The Toro Company. Recent Developments

Recent Developments



February 2022- industry pioneer ARIENS welcomes new customers into their rapidly expanding family.

February 2022- Fiskars has completed the divestment of its North American Watering Business.

May 2022- preparing for the Big Gig, Summerfest lawns, get the first mower of the season courtesy of Briggs & Stratton. May 2022- Toro Launches New Robotic Mowe , Delivering on Technological Innovation.

Segmentation

By ProductRobotic Lawn MowersZero Turn MowersRiding Lawn MowersWalk-Behind Lawn MowersTractor MowersBy Power SourceBattery operatedFuel operatedBy End-UserResidentialNon-residential