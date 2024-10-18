FIR Filed In Lok Sabha Ticket Cheating Case: Karnataka Home Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 18 (IANS) Karnataka Home G. Parameshwara on Friday said that an FIR has been filed against Gopal Joshi, the brother of Union Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister Pralhad Joshi, in what the said was a case of cheating linked to the recent Lok Sabha elections.

Answering a question about the FIR against the Union Minister's brother, Parameshwara told the that whenever any cases come to the police department, they will have to be taken seriously.

"The police have already launched a search for him. Among the accused two to three persons have already been secured," he said.

"Union Minister Joshi's brother Gopal Joshi has not been caught yet. The case will be taken and action as per the law will be initiated," the Home Minister added.

On the involvement of Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, Parameshwara stated that it is unclear whether he is directly involved.

"After interrogating the arrested individuals and recording their statements, the details will emerge. Nothing should be said before the investigation is completed and the report is available, at which point his involvement, if any, will be known," he emphasised.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda, asked about the development, maintained: "A case of cheating and atrocity case has been registered in Basaveshwaranagar police station following the complaint of a woman who claims that certain individuals have defrauded her in the pretext of getting a ticket for the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections from Vijayapura Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka."

The case is registered and an investigation is under progress, he said, adding that at this stage, we cannot divulge much details.

Asked about the brother of the Union Minister accused in the case, the Police Commissioner reiterated that at this stage, they cannot divulge details.

Asked about Home Minister Parameshwara stating that some of the accused including the Union Minister's brother are absconding, he said that from the police's side, they can only state that they have registered the case and are investigating.