NG: Enemy Amasses Units To Capture Island Sections Of Dnipro River In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Enemy aerial reconnaissance activity is quite high in the south. The enemy is amassing units to capture the island sections of the Dnipro River in Kherson region.

According to Ukrinform, the spokesman for the National Guard of Ukraine Ruslan Muzychuk said this on television.

“The activity of reconnaissance drones of the Orlan and Zala types is traditionally quite high in the southern directions. Ukrainian UAV units are counteracting this by destroying the drones, preventing the enemy from fully understanding the state of forces and equipment,” the spokesman said.

He noted that in some places the enemy is amassing units. It is also primarily trying to use them to storm and capture certain island sections of the Dnipro River in Kherson region.

As Ukrinform reported, the Russian army has increased the number of infantry assaults, armored vehicles and aircraft in the Kurakhove direction .

