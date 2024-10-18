Poltava Region's Farmers Obtain Development Loans Worth More Than UAH 3.4B

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Poltava region, a total of 507 farmers have been provided development loans worth more than UAH 3.4 billion.

The relevant statement was made by Poltava Regional Military Administration in response to an inquiry from an Ukrinform correspondent.

“A total of 507 farmers from the Poltava region have obtained more than UAH 3.4 billion worth of loans from banks for development purposes. Of this sum, a total of UAH 1.1 billion was raised by agricultural enterprises as part of the program 'Affordable Loans at 5-7-9%', including more than UAH 302 million under state guarantees,” the report states.

In order to attract additional financial resources, farmers from the Poltava region use the mechanism of agricultural receipts. Since early 2024, a total of 35 agricultural receipts have been issued in the region, raising about UAH 187 million in additional financial resources.

Last year five agricultural enterprises received UAH 27.9 million for the development of horticulture, berry growing and viticulture, and one enterprise was paid UAH 7 million for the development of greenhouse production.

Grants were used to plant 18 hectares of hazelnut and walnut trees, 13 hectares of pear trees, 12 hectares of apple trees, 33 hectares of blueberry and bilberry bushes, and to establish 16 hectares of greenhouse facilities. As a result, 19 full-time jobs and 498 seasonal jobs were created.

Additionally, seven food industry enterprises obtained UAH 23.5 million in government assistance to modernize their production facilities and acquire equipment. Upon the completion of grant programs, a total of 140 jobs will be created.

A reminder that a total of 515 agricultural producers obtained UAH 69.2 million in government assistance for about 17.3 thousand hectares of cultivated land in the Poltava region.