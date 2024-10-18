Azerbaijan, Italy Strengthen Military Co-Op Through Staff Talks

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

In line with the 2024 bilateral cooperation plan signed between the of Defense of Azerbaijan and the General Staff of Italy, staff talks were held in Baku to enhance military ties between the two countries, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, hosted by the International Military Cooperation Department of Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry, both sides emphasized the positive influence of their growing bilateral relations on the military sphere. The discussions underscored the importance of joint efforts to ensure regional and international security, particularly in the context of current global challenges.

The meeting also included a comprehensive exchange of views on the development of Azerbaijan-Italy military relations, with a focus on cooperation in military-technical and military-educational sectors. Both sides analyzed existing activities and explored further collaboration in these areas.

Following detailed briefings, participants addressed questions of mutual interest, concluding the talks with the signing of protocols aimed at solidifying future cooperation.