Azerbaijan, Italy Strengthen Military Co-Op Through Staff Talks
Date
10/18/2024 7:03:14 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
In line with the 2024 bilateral cooperation plan signed between
the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan and the General Staff of
Italy, staff talks were held in Baku to enhance military ties
between the two countries, Azernews reports.
During the meeting, hosted by the International Military
Cooperation Department of Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry, both sides
emphasized the positive influence of their growing bilateral
relations on the military sphere. The discussions underscored the
importance of joint efforts to ensure regional and international
security, particularly in the context of current global
challenges.
The meeting also included a comprehensive exchange of views on
the development of Azerbaijan-Italy military relations, with a
focus on cooperation in military-technical and military-educational
sectors. Both sides analyzed existing activities and explored
further collaboration in these areas.
Following detailed briefings, participants addressed questions
of mutual interest, concluding the talks with the signing of
protocols aimed at solidifying future cooperation.
