European Judo Union Holds Seminar In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
An international medical seminar organized by the European Judo
Union (EJU) Medical Commission is taking place in Baku,
Azernews reports.
Chairman of the EJU Medical Commission, Envik Qalea, stated that
organizing the international sports seminar in Baku would
positively impact the development of this Sport in Azerbaijan.
Vice-President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation Rashad Rasullu,
mentioned that the seminar would be beneficial in terms of
increasing medical knowledge. He emphasized that the health of
athletes is paramount.
He stressed that the federation is expanding its international
cooperation, stressing that the federation will do more work in
this regard.
Head of the Sports Department at the Ministry of Youth and
Sports Elnur Mammadov expressed his satisfaction with the
participation of representatives from 13 countries, including
Denmark, the Netherlands, Georgia, Uzbekistan, Belgium, Great
Britain, Turkiye, Hungary, Malta, Romania, Croatia, Portugal, and
Finland. He recalled the successes achieved by Azerbaijani judokas
at the Summer Olympics held in Paris, France, and expressed
confidence that these achievements would continue.
After the official speeches, the seminar commenced its sessions.
Experts from various countries shared their research findings on
providing medical support to judokas.
The event discussed innovations in the field, various
rehabilitation methods, and the treatment of sports injuries, while
participants were informed about the latest global trends in sports
health and medical support.
The seminar, organized in collaboration with the Azerbaijan Judo
Federation (ACF), aims to facilitate the exchange of experiences
among medical personnel working in the sports field and to acquire
the latest information. The event will continue until October
19.
Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively
promotes this martial art across the country. Since 2015, the
Federation has been led by Rovnag Abdullayev.
The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who
won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.
A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow,
Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European
Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka, Elchin
Ismayilov, became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.
However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not
stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the 2008 Beijing
Olympics in the 73 kg division.
The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam
Orujov, İrina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov,
Hidayat Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat
Shikhalizada.
At the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, judokas Hidayat Heydarov
(73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg) earned gold medals for
Azerbaijan.
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
MENAFN18102024000195011045ID1108795093
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.