Powerdmarc Named Leader In DMARC Management Category By Channel Program

PowerDMARC Wins Program Leader Badge for Q3 2024 in DMARC Management Category

PowerDMARC has been recognized as a Q3 2024 Leader in DMARC Management by Channel Program highlighting its excellence in email authentication managed solutions.

MIDDLETOWN, DE, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PowerDMARC, a global leader in email authentication and domain security solutions, has been recognized as a Leader in the DMARC Management category by Channel Program. The company received the prestigious Category Leader Badge for Q3 2024, solidifying its position as an industry frontrunner in DMARC software management.The recognition from Channel Program highlights PowerDMARC's continued innovation in Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting, and Conformance (DMARC) solutions, which help businesses worldwide protect their email domains from spoofing and phishing attacks. With advanced features like automated and hosted email authentication setup, multi-tenant management for MSPs, and responsive support, PowerDMARC empowers organizations to secure their email communications effortlessly.“We are thrilled to be recognized as a leader in DMARC management by Channel Program,” said Maitham Al Lawati, CEO of PowerDMARC.“This recognition is a testament to our commitment to simplifying DMARC and email authentication, making it accessible, affordable, and easy for organizations worldwide!”The Category Leader Badge for Q3 2024 reflects PowerDMARC's strong customer satisfaction and its trusted reputation among partners. PowerDMARC provides seamless integration with existing client systems through extensive API support, coupled with actionable insights from simplified DMARC reports, allowing organizations to prevent email-based cyber threats without the hassle of complex implementations.For more information on PowerDMARC and its award-winning DMARC management solutions, learn more about their DMARC MSP Partner Program, or visit .About PowerDMARCPowerDMARC is a domain security and email authentication SaaS platform that helps organizations protect their domain name, brand, and emails against spoofing, impersonation, ransomware, and other forms of unauthorized use. PowerDMARC provides a complete suite of hosted email security protocols such as DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT, along with simplified reporting integrated with AI-powered Threat Intelligence. It helps organizations gain visibility on their email channels and combat cyber attacks. PowerDMARC supports over 2000 organizations from Fortune 100 companies, to governments that span more than 80 countries.The PowerDMARC platform is DMARC MSP/MSSP ready, with multi-tenancy support along with Whitelabel. PowerDMARC has 1000+ channel partners worldwide and is SOC2 Type 2, ISO 27001 Certified, and GDPR compliant.

