Wickramasinghe Named In Sri Lanka's ODI Squad For WI

(MENAFN- IANS) Pallekle, Oct 18 (IANS) Fast-bowling allrounder Chamindu Wickramasinghe has been named in Sri Lanka's 16-man squad, replacing Chamika Karunaratne for the upcoming three-match series against West Indies.

Wickramasinghe was earlier named in a T20I squad against the West Indies but was replaced by Dunith Wellalage when spin-friendly surfaces became the norm.

Sri Lanka also bring in Jeffrey Vandersay in the spin attack spearheaded by Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga, with Vandersay and Wellalage providing additional options.

In the pace department, Mohamed Shiraz retained his place. Meanwhile, Dilshan Madushanka returned after missing the West Indies T20I series due to injury. However, young pacer Matheesha Pathirana, who played all three T20Is against West Indies, has been omitted from the ODI squad. Asitha Fernando rounds out the pace attack.

Sri Lanka's batting unit remains unchanged from recent matches, with captain Charith Asalanka leading the side. The squad includes seasoned campaigners Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, and Sadeera Samarawickrama, while the likes of Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, and Nishan Madushka add depth and versatility.

The three-match ODI series will begin on October 20, with all games scheduled to be held in Pallekele.

Sri Lanka ODI squad vs West Indies: Charith Asalanka (c), Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Nishan Madushka, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Mohamed Shiraz