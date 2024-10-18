The Way To Happiness Association Of Tennessee Promotes Positive Values At Back In School Festival

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)





Nashville, Tennessee, 18th October 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee participated in the recent Back In School festival in the Edgehill neighborhood, engaging local youth with positive and practical life principles from The Way to Happiness common-sense moral code. The festival, which attracted families and students preparing for the school year, provided an ideal platform to share key messages about leading an ethical and fulfilling life.

Volunteers from the association distributed booklets and engaged with young people, encouraging them to apply precepts such as“Honor and Help Your Parents,”“Set a Good Example,” and“Seek to Live with the Truth.” These timeless values, drawn from the non-religious guidebook, aim to inspire youth to make responsible decisions and positively impact their families and communities.

“We believe in equipping young people with the tools to build a better future,” said a representative of The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee.“The principles in The Way to Happiness provide clear guidance on how to lead a moral life, one rooted in kindness, integrity, and respect.”

With growing concerns about youth facing challenges such as peer pressure and social influences, The Way to Happiness serves as a helpful resource for students to navigate these issues successfully. Precepts like“Set a Good Example” empower young people to take leadership roles within their social circles, while“Seek to Live with the Truth” reinforces the importance of honesty in building trust and lasting relationships.

The Back In School festival was an opportunity for The Way to Happiness Association to engage with local youth and their families, inspiring a renewed commitment to positive moral values as they head into the new school year. The association continues its work throughout Tennessee, participating in community events and initiatives aimed at improving the well-being of individuals and communities through the application of these universal principles.

For more information about The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee, visit TWTH .

About The Way to Happiness

The Way to Happiness is a non-religious moral code based entirely on common sense. Written by author and humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard, the booklet provides 21 principles that offer a guide to a happier, more ethical life. It has been translated into 117 languages, with over 100 million copies distributed in 186 nations.