The European Commission Launches A Campaign To Promote Fundamental Rights In Ireland Through The CERV Program
10/18/2024 2:54:06 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Directorate-General for Justice and Consumers of the European Commission is launching a communication campaign in Ireland today to raise awareness about the "Citizens, Equality, Rights and Values" (CERV) program. CERV is the largest EU fund ever created to support civil society, promoting fundamental rights and Democratic values. The program helps non-governmental organizations (NGOs) combat discrimination and protect the rights of vulnerable groups.
In Ireland, research shows that these values are crucial to the public, with 92% believing that civil society plays an important role in democracy. Through the CERV program, 89 project proposals have been submitted in Ireland, with a success rate of 35%. Ireland ranks 20th in the EU for applications per 100,000 inhabitants.
The campaign will highlight stories from CERV-funded projects that promote the rights of children and women, protect victims of violence, and foster the inclusion of people with disabilities. Projects in Ireland demonstrate how local communities can use CERV funding to strengthen fundamental rights and democratic values.
