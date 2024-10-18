Barwa Real Estate Posts Nine Month Net Profit Of Qr784m

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Barwa discloses its statements for the nine month period ended September 30, 2024. The results showed a net of QR784m attributable to the of the parent, compared to a net profit of QR779m during the same period of the previous year.

The per Share (EPS) amounted to QR0.201 for the nine month period ended September 30, 2024 compared to an EPS of QR0.200 during the same period of the previous year.